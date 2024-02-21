Shooting in Richmond prompts major police investigation

Share To Your Social Network

The Richmond Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday evening, February 19th, which resulted in one man sustaining a gunshot wound. Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of West Buchanan Street at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered the victim, who had been shot at least once. He was transported to a hospital in the Kansas City area, where he is currently being treated for a life-threatening injury. The identity of the man has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 34-year-old Darren Lee Tackett. Described as white, Tackett is considered

armed and dangerous. The public is urged to avoid attempting contact with him directly.

Police Chief Scott Bagley has indicated that this shooting seems to be an isolated event. Tackett is presumed to have left the vicinity, posing no immediate threat to the safety of Richmond residents or those in nearby areas.

Individuals with any information regarding Tackett’s location are encouraged to contact emergency services by dialing 911.

