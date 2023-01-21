Shooting in Keytesville leaves one dead, another hospitalized with gunshot wound

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Investigation continues into an apparent shooting in Keytesville on Friday morning, January 20th that left one man dead and another injured.

Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Corporal Justin Dunn reports Chariton County deputies responded to a home in reference to an altercation. The sheriff requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control conduct the investigation.

Officers found one man dead who appeared to suffer from a gunshot wound. Another man who also suffered from an apparent gunshot wound was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center before he was airlifted to the University Hospital of Columbia. Dunn says a woman at the home was unharmed.

This is an active investigation, and no other information has been released.

