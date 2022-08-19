Shooting in Clinton County leaves one person dead, suspect charged with murder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One person is dead and another is in custody in connection with an investigation of a shooting in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday evening, received a 911 call from a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence, outside Turney.

Sheriff Larry Fish said first responders and deputies responded to the scene where it was determined the victim died from his injuries. He was identified as 34-year-old Joshua Galloway of Turney.

Information was developed on a possible suspect and within two hours of the start of the investigation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department had the suspect in custody at a house in the area of 108th and Cookingham in Kansas City.

Sheriff Fish said the suspect, 19-year-old Brayden Michael Holloway of Kansas City, was charged Thursday with 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bond was set at $250,000 cash.

The investigation is continuing in an effort to determine a motive for the crime. Investigating the case and/or assisting Clinton County were the Cameron and Lathrop Police departments, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, ATF officials, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.



(Photo courtesy Clinton County Sheriff’s Department)