Shoe and sock giveaway to be held at Hodge Presbyterian Church

Local News December 4, 2018 KTTN News
Bright Futures Trenton, Hodge Presbyterian Church, and Wesley United Methodist Church are teaming up to provide free boots, shoes, and socks for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade two days next week.

Students must be present to receive shoes at New Soles for Bright Futures Shoe and Sock Giveaway at the Hodge Presbyterian Church the evening of December 14th from 5 to 7 o’clock and the morning of December 15th from 8 to 9 o’clock. The items will be provided while supplies last.

Questions should be directed to Adriane Todd or Terri Critten at Rissler Elementary School.

