Shirley Southers, 89, of Trenton, passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City.

She is being cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Shirley Jo Southers was born on January 2, 1935, in Humphreys, MO, to Frank and Bonnadene (Shockey) Boyd. She graduated from Humphreys High School as valedictorian of the class of 1953. On October 2, 1955, she was united in marriage to Gerald Dean “Jack” Southers in Galt, MO. Shirley worked many jobs, including as a finisher for Sharlo Homes and Marshfield Homes in Chillicothe, as a janitor in the Trenton School District, and as a bartender at the original Wheel at 9th and Main in Trenton. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting. In the spring, she would pick wild berries and make homemade pies. Shirley was a member of the Friends of the Library and volunteered for many years with Church Women United.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Jack, of the home; son, Billy Southers, and wife Debbie of Trenton; daughter, Jill Southers of Trenton; grandchildren, Jake Southers and Tim Southers, and wife Abby, both of Trenton; great-grandchildren, Emma of Maryville, MO, Shiloh, and Tozer, both of Trenton; and brothers, Gene Boyd of Humphreys and Ray Boyd of Minneapolis, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bobbie Bonnett, Sue Siebenborn, and Jerrie Duckworth; and brother, Kirk Boyd.

Post Views: 575