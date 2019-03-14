Sherry Jones re-appointed by Governor Parson to the Missouri State Fair Commission.

A resident of Dawn, Sherry Jones, has been re-appointed by Governor Parson to the Missouri State Fair Commission. Mrs. Jones and her husband own and operate C.D. Jones Land and Cattle Company.

She is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri with a degree in marketing and finance. She spent 27 years in the banking industry with Bank Midwest, including time as vice president. Ms. Jones still serves in a part-time capacity for the bank; facilitating an ongoing education program in the local school system.

Sherry Jones currently serves as the Vice President of the Livingston County Farm Bureau Board, member of the Board of Directors for FCS Financial, and member of the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority. Her community involvement includes working with local 4-H and FFA groups.