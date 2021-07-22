Sheriff Scott Sherer arrests 18-year-old teenager for burglary at funeral home in Grant City

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Worth County authorities investigated a burglary at a funeral home in Grant City, resulting in the arrest of a teen who’s now been charged with two felonies as well as the referral of a minor to juvenile authorities.

Eighteen-year-old Cassandra Marie Boner of Grant City is charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage for incidents at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home. Boner was released on a $7,500 signature bond pending an appearance on August 2 in the Associate Division of Worth County Circuit Court.

A probable cause statement from Sheriff Scott Sherer indicates he received a call who claimed two teens were breaking into a funeral home. The caller also provided pictures of suspects allegedly laying in the caskets. While at the funeral home on South Front Street, the sheriff said he heard a disturbance, walked to the back of the building, and observed two individuals running from the scene. He yelled for them to stop which they did.

Entry to the funeral home was made when a pocket knife was used to break the glass out of a door. Pictures were taken of damages that occurred during the July 13 break-in. The sheriff received information from the funeral home owner, Gary Hann, who estimated damages at $4,164.

