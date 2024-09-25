Sheriff confirms arrest for indecent exposure in Chariton and Linn counties

Chariton County Sheriff Erick Billups confirmed the arrest of a man on September 24, 2024, following reports of indecent exposure incidents in both Chariton and Linn counties.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple reports were made over the past week regarding an individual driving around and exposing himself to residents in these areas. On Tuesday morning, September 24, another report was received regarding a similar incident in Keytesville.

Authorities responded to the report, locating the suspect in Salisbury. The individual was stopped, arrested, and transported to the Randolph County Jail.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old John Henry Eden Junior, a resident of Marceline. He has been charged with misdemeanor first-degree sexual misconduct. His bond was set at $3,000 cash, with 10 percent allowed for release.

