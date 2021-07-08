Sheridan man injured in crash west of Gilman City

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Sheridan man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle approximately five miles west of Gilman City on Thursday morning, July 8.

Pickup driver 58-year-old Roger Fletchall was transported to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 70-year-old Thom Baker of Kent, Iowa.

The truck traveled west on Route H, and the SUV went south on Highway 13 before the pickup allegedly traveled into the path of the SUV. The SUV struck the front driver’s side of the truck. The truck came to rest on the south side of Route H, and the SUV came to rest on the road.

Both vehicles had extensive damage and both drivers wore seat belts

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related