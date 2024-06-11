Shelby County collision on Highway 151 leaves one dead, one injured

State News June 11, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Crash News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A head-on collision on Highway 151, two miles north of Clarence, Missouri, resulted in one fatality and one serious injury on June 10, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a 2016 Ford Focus and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. The Ford Focus, driven by Kim L. Willis, 39, of Georgetown, Illinois, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when it struck the southbound Chevrolet Silverado head-on. Willis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Shelby County Coroner Corey Eagan at 1:39 p.m. His body was transported to Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Kaytlyn L. Mefford, 27, of Clarence, Missouri, sustained serious injuries. Mefford was wearing a seat belt and was transported by Air Evac to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Still’s Towing. The incident received assistance from Corporal Borgmeyer, Trooper Schieferdecker, Trooper Holliday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and the Shelby County Ambulance.

Post Views: 27

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.