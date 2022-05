Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Shelburne Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School for youth who are three years old to finish sixth grade.

“Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness” will be the VBS theme for the event running May 22nd through 26th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m..

Each session will begin with supper. The week will end with a program on May 27th at 6 p.m. with ice cream sundaes to follow.