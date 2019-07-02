Shawn Yuille sentenced to 35-years in prison for death of Danette Rardon and child endangerment

The Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney, in a Facebook post, announced on Tuesday that Shawn Yuille was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the death of Danette Rardon of Chillicothe, and for endangering the life, body, and health of Yuille’s daughter, Izzabelle Yuille.

The felony murder charge was brought against Yuille as he was accused of inhaling air duster, with his daughter as a passenger, while operating his vehicle on November 25, 2017, on Washington Street in Chillicothe.

The duster caused Yuille to lose consciousnesses, and his vehicle traveled through downtown Chillicothe at a high rate of speed, as the accelerator was fully engaged by Yuille during the time he was unconscious. Yuille hit Danette Rardon’s vehicle broad-side at approximately 88 mph as she was proceeding from the intersection where she had a green light.

Chillicothe’s prosecuting attorney, in an earlier court appearance, had recommended Yuille serve twenty years with the Department of Corrections on the murder charge and seven years for endangering the welfare of a child.