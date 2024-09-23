Shae Anne Robinson, age 50, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and formerly of Kingston, Missouri, passed away Friday morning, September 20, 2024, at her home in Chillicothe. Shae was born on March 16, 1974, the daughter of Glenn (JR) and Cherryl (Rains) Robinson in Chillicothe, Missouri. She grew up in Kingston, attended Kingston Elementary School, and graduated from Polo High School in 1992. She was baptized at a young age and was a member of the Kingston Federated Church. Shae had worked at Hillcrest Manor as a Certified Medication Technician (CMT).

She had a passion for reading books and had an extensive collection of mysteries as well as non-fiction. Shae was an avid sports fan, especially of football, and she loved the Kansas City Chiefs. She enjoyed shopping for clothes, books, and shoes, and relished dining at fine restaurants. Shae was a loving, kind, and free-spirited individual who always kept her faith in God. She was known for her fiery and fearless nature and was a devoted mother to her three children. Shae will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Shae was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her significant other, Brian Thompson of Chillicothe, Missouri; children, Skye Robinson (Dylan Monteer) of Cameron, Missouri, Dalton Mills of Mississauga, Canada, and Maci Mills-Gasper (Adam) of Chillicothe, Missouri; her grandmother, Martha Rains of Gallatin, Missouri; her aunt, Darla Whitt (Rod) of Hamilton, Missouri; her sister, Kelly Latimer of Cameron, Missouri; nieces, nephews, and other extended family members, including her granddog, Doughnut.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Caldwell County Foundation Cancer Assistance, in care of the funeral home. A service celebrating Shae’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Kingston Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo.

