“Shades of Us” exhibit opens at Cultural Corner in Chillicothe

Cultural Corner is pleased to present “Shades of Us,” an exhibit featuring several Black artists. Among them is Terence Lawson, a Kansas City artist who has been drawing since the age of 6. His paintings are unique in the style he has chosen, and his goal is to create one-of-a-kind paintings with vibrant colors and different textures. You will find his signature color gold in all his work.

Pastor Clyde Ruffin has several works on display. He finds inspiration from images that speak to him, whether through photographs, sculptures, or by studying the techniques of artists he admires. His paintings not only reflect his values but are also indicative of his fascination with the color blue due to its creative possibilities to convey a broad spectrum of emotions—from peace and tranquility to joy and exuberance. Others whose work is shown include Azya Lashelle, whose artwork is a vehicle to address the history, identity, and resilience within the Black community; Carmen Palmer-Brown, who creates beautiful hand-drawn botanical prints; and Adriana and Martin Moore, two young student artists. Also featured are poems by Danielle Midgyette Smithson, a Chillicothe native who considers herself an “old deep soul,” and whose emotional awareness and empathy help her create metaphors and beauty on paper. A collection of books by Bishop Ivery White is also displayed.

Bishop White, also a Chillicothe native, is now the Senior Bishop and Jurisdictional Prelate of New Covenant Fellowship of Apostolic Ministries, Inc., which serves to educate Kingdom Ministries both nationally and internationally. An artists’ reception and program, featuring music and readings, will be held on March 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of sponsors St. Luke’s and Hedrick Medical Center, Lauhoff Jewelry, and Bank Midwest. Cultural Corner is located at 424 Locust Street in Chillicothe. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

