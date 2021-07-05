Sexual predator who absconded from Florida captured in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports that thanks to a citizen tip, a sex offender fugitive from Laredo was taken into custody on Sunday, July 4.

Forty-four-year-old Dale Edward Green was seen in the Chillicothe Walmart. The Chillicothe Police Department its officers and a Livingston County deputy located Green. Chillicothe Police K-9 Enoch assisted in the arrest on the absconder warrant from Florida. Green was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail to await extradition back to Florida.

Grundy County authorities previously reported Green was wanted in Florida on an original offense of sexual battery by an adult with a victim under age 12. Online court information from Florida also indicated he had convictions, including alleged incest and rape. The listing described him as a registered sexual predator in Florida.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to locate and arrest Green July 1st. It was reported he was seen that morning at his residence in Laredo, but authorities were unsuccessful that day. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office believed Green was on foot or had help from unknown parties to flee the area on July 1st.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation to everyone who submitted information that led to Green’s capture.

