Sex offender from Missouri sentenced to serve 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Darrell D. Meador, Jr., 38, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 11 years in federal prison for the offense of possession of child pornography.

Meador appeared for his sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Meador, of Advance, in Stoddard County, Missouri, began serving a term of supervised release in 2018 following his release from federal prison for a prior child pornography conviction, according to court documents. Last May, Meador’s probation officer discovered images of child pornography on a cell phone Meador was using.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Meador admitted that he used the cell phone to search for child pornography over the internet. After serving his 11-year sentence, Meador will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Probation Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the Government.

