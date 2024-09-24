Sewer project updates shared at Laredo Board of Aldermen meeting

Philip Wilson, an engineer with McClure, provided an update on the ongoing sewer project during the Laredo Board of Aldermen meeting held on September 16th.

City Clerk Mercedes Scobee informed the board that the pump station installation has been delayed due to a backlog in parts, but work on the lagoon has commenced.

Additionally, Scobee has started medical leave. In her absence, a temporary clerk will be available in the office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. to handle essential duties.

