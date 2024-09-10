Sewer and water projects advance as Trenton begins software training

Software training for the accounting and payroll upgrade is underway at Trenton City Hall. It involves two weeks of training for City Clerk Cindy Simpson, Assistant Clerk Anita Ewing, and Trenton Municipal Comptroller Rosetta Marsh. As a result, TMU Director Ron Urton informed the city council last night that the September 24 regular meeting of the Utility Committee will not be held.

Councilman Glen Briggs and Urton praised the TMU electric crew, police, and fire departments for their efforts following last week’s accident at 16th and Lord Street. In the incident, the trailer bed of a rock truck had not been lowered and pulled down power lines. This caused two poles to break and resulted in the loss of electricity for customers.

In a written report, Urton noted that street lighting has been completed along Highway 6 to Dollar General. Irvinbilt is starting reconstruction work in the west basin at the water treatment plant, performing concrete pours, sandblasting, and painting.

For the sewer plant, Urton said TMU has ordered a new sludge pump and parts to update a second pump to extend its service life. An underground tank, known as a “wet well,” has been installed at the Pauper Grade lift station for the collection, storage, and lifting of wastewater that is pumped to the treatment facility. Other crews are working on the replacement of water mains at 24th and Webster. A contractor will begin sewer-lining work in mid-October. Sewer plans are finished for South Main and West 13th Street projects. Water main plans are under review for a project at 2nd and Maupin Streets.

