Severe Weather Preparedness Week is March 4 – March 8, 2024

The first week in March has been designated as Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Missouri and Kansas.

The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for March 6 at 11 a.m. Residents are advised to treat the drill as if it were an actual tornado warning. The purpose of the drill is to test everyone’s readiness for life-threatening severe weather events, such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds. Local officials are encouraged to sound warning sirens to initiate the drill.

The National Weather Service will issue a Routine Weekly Test to NOAA Weather Radios to start the drill.

The National Weather Service and the State Emergency Management Agency encourage everyone to consider participating by sheltering in place or discussing sheltering options/plans with their co-workers and family members.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is set for March 4 through March 8. Monday is designated for creating a plan to respond to severe weather. Tuesday will emphasize lightning safety. Wednesday is dedicated to tornado safety. Thursday addresses high winds and hail. And Friday focuses on safety from flooding.

