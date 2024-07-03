Severe thunderstorms bring flooding and road closures in Missouri

Severe thunderstorms swept through Missouri on July 2, 2024, causing significant damage and flooding across several counties. Rainfall topped as much as 5.99 inches in some northeast Missouri locations.
Macon County experienced severe flooding, affecting the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and several roads in the town of Macon. Floodwaters reached up to three feet over Highway 36.
Check the MoDOT Travelers Map to get updated information on road closures
Roads Closed Due to Flooding as of July 3, 2024:
- Business 36 East in Macon
- Business 36 West in Macon
- Missouri 111 North in Holt County
- Missouri 127 North in Saline County
- Missouri 127 South in Saline County
- Missouri 151 North in Shelby County
- Missouri 151 South in Shelby County
- Missouri 23 North in Johnson County
- Missouri 23 South in Johnson County
- Outer Road 70 East in Saline County
- Outer Road 70 West in Saline County
- Route B North in Lewis County
- Route B South in Lewis County
- Route CC East in Boone County
- Route CC West in Boone County
- Route DD East in Macon County
- Route DD West in Macon County
- Route E East in Chariton County
- Route E North in Boone County
- Route E South in Boone County
- Route E West in Chariton County
- Route HH North in Macon County
- Route HH South in Macon County
- Route N North in Shelby County
- Route N South in Shelby County
- Route P North in Lincoln County
- Route P South in Pike County
- Route PP East in Macon County
- Route PP East in Sullivan County
- Route PP West in Macon County
- Route PP West in Sullivan County
- Route VV North in Saline County
- Route VV South in Saline County
Authorities are working to clear the roads and restore normalcy in the affected areas. Residents are advised to stay updated with local news and follow safety protocols to avoid flood-related hazards.