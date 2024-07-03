Severe thunderstorms bring flooding and road closures in Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

Severe thunderstorms swept through Missouri on July 2, 2024, causing significant damage and flooding across several counties. Rainfall topped as much as 5.99 inches in some northeast Missouri locations.

Macon County experienced severe flooding, affecting the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and several roads in the town of Macon. Floodwaters reached up to three feet over Highway 36.



Check the MoDOT Travelers Map to get updated information on road closures

Roads Closed Due to Flooding as of July 3, 2024:

Business 36 East in Macon

Business 36 West in Macon

Missouri 111 North in Holt County

Missouri 127 North in Saline County

Missouri 127 South in Saline County

Missouri 151 North in Shelby County

Missouri 151 South in Shelby County

Missouri 23 North in Johnson County

Missouri 23 South in Johnson County

Outer Road 70 East in Saline County

Outer Road 70 West in Saline County

Route B North in Lewis County

Route B South in Lewis County

Route CC East in Boone County

Route CC West in Boone County

Route DD East in Macon County

Route DD West in Macon County

Route E East in Chariton County

Route E North in Boone County

Route E South in Boone County

Route E West in Chariton County

Route HH North in Macon County

Route HH South in Macon County

Route N North in Shelby County

Route N South in Shelby County

Route P North in Lincoln County

Route P South in Pike County

Route PP East in Macon County

Route PP East in Sullivan County

Route PP West in Macon County

Route PP West in Sullivan County

Route VV North in Saline County

Route VV South in Saline County

Authorities are working to clear the roads and restore normalcy in the affected areas. Residents are advised to stay updated with local news and follow safety protocols to avoid flood-related hazards.

Post Views: 0

Related