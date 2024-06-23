Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on June 22 for 15 Missouri counties

Severe Thunderstorm Watch news graphic
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until June 23 at 1:00 a.m. This watch encompasses 15 counties in Missouri, including regions of North Central, Northeast, and Northwest Missouri.

Residents within these counties should remain vigilant and be prepared for severe weather conditions, including high winds, heavy rainfall, and hail.

The counties included in the watch area, along with some, but not all of the towns in that county, affected by this watch are listed below:

 

CountyTowns/Cities
AdairKirksville, La Plata
CaldwellBraymer, Breckenridge, Hamilton, Polo
DaviessGallatin, Jamesport
DeKalbClarksdale, Maysville, Osborn, Stewartsville
GentryAlbany, Stanberry
GrundyTrenton
HarrisonBethany
LinnBrookfield, Green City, Marceline
LivingstonChillicothe
MaconMacon
MercerMercer, Princeton
PutnamGlenwood, Livonia, Unionville
SchuylerDowning, Glenwood, Greentop, Lancaster, Queen City
SullivanGreen City, Milan
WorthGrant City


Residents are advised to stay informed through local news updates and weather alerts. Secure outdoor items, have an emergency plan in place and ensure that mobile devices are fully charged to receive any further alerts or warnings.

