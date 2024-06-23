Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on June 22 for 15 Missouri counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until June 23 at 1:00 a.m. This watch encompasses 15 counties in Missouri, including regions of North Central, Northeast, and Northwest Missouri.
Residents within these counties should remain vigilant and be prepared for severe weather conditions, including high winds, heavy rainfall, and hail.
The counties included in the watch area, along with some, but not all of the towns in that county, affected by this watch are listed below:
|County
|Towns/Cities
|Adair
|Kirksville, La Plata
|Caldwell
|Braymer, Breckenridge, Hamilton, Polo
|Daviess
|Gallatin, Jamesport
|DeKalb
|Clarksdale, Maysville, Osborn, Stewartsville
|Gentry
|Albany, Stanberry
|Grundy
|Trenton
|Harrison
|Bethany
|Linn
|Brookfield, Green City, Marceline
|Livingston
|Chillicothe
|Macon
|Macon
|Mercer
|Mercer, Princeton
|Putnam
|Glenwood, Livonia, Unionville
|Schuyler
|Downing, Glenwood, Greentop, Lancaster, Queen City
|Sullivan
|Green City, Milan
|Worth
|Grant City
Residents are advised to stay informed through local news updates and weather alerts. Secure outdoor items, have an emergency plan in place and ensure that mobile devices are fully charged to receive any further alerts or warnings.