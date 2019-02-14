Several waive preliminary hearings in Associate Division of Grundy County court

Several defendants on Wednesday waived preliminary hearings and were bound over to today’s (Thursday) docket in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Each of the defendants pleaded not guilty in the Associate Division and then waived a court hearing.

Hunter Clinkenbeard of Unionville faces charges from December of statutory rape or attempted rape of a person under 14 years old. Bond is $15,000 in cash.

Anjalo Keith Delile of Trenton was charged last night with possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 in cash.

Trenton resident April Dawn Hanson was accused last month of possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is $15,000 in cash.

Trenton resident Clifford Eric Dean Neff faces three drug possession counts from last month—allegedly involving THC wax, cocaine, and methamphetamine. His bond is $20,000 in cash.

Trenton resident Kelly McClure, arrested earlier this month, faces two counts of assault in the third degree of special victims as well as alleged endangering the welfare and creating a substantial risk to a child. Bond is $15,000 in cash.

Dakota Garrett Fredricks of Trenton is charged with two counts of property damage from last November. His bond is $10,000 in cash.

Among other cases from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court yesterday:

Trenton resident Wendy Moore pleaded guilty to November charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while her license was revoked or suspended. Upon a plea bargain accepted by the court, the imposition of sentence was suspended for both counts and she was placed on two years probation. Among conditions are serving ten days shock incarceration to be completed by June 25th –credit was given for serving two of the days; pre-payment of the jail boarding bill at $30.00 plus court costs.

Jerrid Steven Fox of Trenton pleaded guilty to a violation of a protection order for an adult. With a plea agreement, the imposition of sentence was suspended and Fox was placed on six months probation and is to pay court costs.

Spickard resident, David Clay Austin Travis pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge involving possession of marijuana. Travis was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the Grundy County law enforcement fund, and pay court costs.