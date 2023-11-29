Several north Missouri cities approved for Transportation Alternative Program grants through MoDOT

Several northern Missouri cities have been approved for Transportation Alternative Program grants through the Missouri Department of Transportation. These cities include Trenton, Bethany, Albany, Plattsburg, Maryville, Savannah, St. Joseph, Country Club, and Kirksville. MoDOT reports that the projects focus on non-motorized transportation, emphasizing bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Those awarded funding include Trenton, receiving $174,000 for the west side sidewalk project on the north side of Highway 6 between West 4th Street and Dollar General. The City of Bethany gets $406,000 for the “school to pool” sidewalk project. The City of Albany receives $469,000 for a sidewalk project, while Plattsburg is granted more than $398,000 for a pedestrian enhancement project. Maryville receives funding for three projects: Pedestrian Enhancement, South Main Trail Connection, and the Munn Avenue Trail extension, accumulating grants totaling over one million dollars. Savannah is awarded $145,000 for the Non-Motorized Route E Project.

St. Joseph has been granted $500,000 for the Cook Road Safe Route to School sidewalk. In the village of Country Club, $331,000 is allocated for the Highway 59 sidewalk. In northeast Missouri, Kirksville was awarded grants for two projects: $340,000 for crosswalk safety improvements and $160,000 for a Rail to Trail project.

Statewide, 80 projects were selected, totaling approximately $28.1 million in federal funds. The total project cost is $37.6 million. Local public agencies are reimbursed for eligible project costs at a maximum rate of 80 percent, with the local agency providing a minimum 20 percent match.