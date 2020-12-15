Several file for re-election in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

December 15th is the first-day candidates can file for the April 6th election.

Several candidates have filed for reelection in Chillicothe. Those include Mayor Theresa Kelly, City Clerk Rozanne Frampton, City Auditor Hannah Fletcher, Councilman-At-Large Thomas Ashbrook, Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham, and Fourth Ward Councilman Pam Jarding.

Others filing for positions in Chillicothe include former mayor Reed Dupy as First Ward Councilman and Joshua Fosdick as Third Ward Councilman. Fosdick was appointed as Third Ward Councilman in October following the resignation of Michael Smith in September.

