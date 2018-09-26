Several face judge in Tuesday session of Grundy County court

A St. Joseph resident, Austin Frisbie, has waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on two felony counts from June 19, assault in the first degree or an attempted assault as well as first-degree property damage.

The charges, certified to the higher court, were driving while his license was revoked or suspended and speeding, both from July. Frisbie is to appear October 11th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Alisha Renee Dibble of Trenton pleaded guilty, via a plea agreement, to driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two other counts were dismissed by the state. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Dibble was placed on probation for two years. She’s to pay $200 to the Grundy county law enforcement fund and court costs.

Trenton resident Shaun Wayne McClintock, on a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated with the state dismissing a second count. Imposition of a sentence was suspended and the court placed McClintock on two years probation. He is to pay $100 to Grundy county law enforcement fund and court costs.

Trenton resident Corey Wayne Gerken, on a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to four counts which are driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary fines issued against Gerken added up to $915 plus the court costs.

The prosecuting attorney filed amended charges against Brandon Kleihauer of Galt who then pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. Kleihauer was sentenced to nine days in the Grundy County Jail; then was given credit for time served. He’s to pay $100 to the law enforcement fund and court costs. A plea agreement was involved

Trenton resident Richard Tunnell pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree. Tunnell was fined $200, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, and pay court costs. The case also included a plea agreement.