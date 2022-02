Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Candidates filed for several offices in Daviess County on Tuesday morning, February 22, for the August 2nd Primary Election.

Those filing for office include incumbents Daren Adkins for Associate Circuit Court Judge and Jim Ruse for Presiding Commissioner.

Sandy Dustman filed for circuit clerk. She was appointed by Governor Mike Parson earlier this year to fill a one-year unexpired term.

Others filing in Daviess County include Tiffany Tadlock for recorder and Rachel Taylor for county clerk.

