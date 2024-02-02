Seventh-grader wins Grundy County Spelling Bee

Share To Your Social Network

A seventh-grader from the Grundy County R-5 School District emerged victorious at the Grundy County Spelling Bee in Trenton on February 2nd. Carson Kasinger clinched first place with the word “rhythmically.”

The winners, along with their respective schools, are as follows:

1st Place : Carson Kasinger – 7th grade, Grundy R-5. The winning word was “rhythmically.”

2nd Place : Payton Hanes – 8th grade, Trenton Middle School.

Alternate : Kruiz Allnutt – 8th grade, Grundy R-5.

Alternate: Keiton Parsons – 6th grade, Grundy R-5.

All of the students are set to compete in the regional spelling bee in Saint Joseph on March 2nd.

