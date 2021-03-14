Seventh grade Trenton Middle School student, Titus Kottwitz, wins spelling bee in St. Joseph on his own “volition”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton seventh-grader, Titus Kottwitz, won the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday in St. Joseph.

The Trenton Middle School student was among 26 spellers competing from 13 counties in northwest Missouri winning by spelling the word “volition.” There now will be preliminary, quarterfinal, and semi-final rounds held virtually to determine the national finalists at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The virtual aspect of the competition is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top ten to 12 finalists compete in person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in July.

Finishing second behind Titus Kottwitz in the competition was Jaecy Heisey representing Caldwell County and the Polo School District.

