Seven file for seats on the Trenton R-9 Board of Education

The Trenton R-9 School District reports the names of seven individuals seeking a position on the Board of Education. The filing period ended at 5 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon at the central office.

Candidates, in the order provided by the school district, are Emily Lasley, Melissa King, Bill Miller, Michael Voorhies, Joshua Shuler, Jeff Spencer, and Shawn McCullough.

Two positions will be available when patrons vote in the April 6th election. Each is a three-year term.

Current board members with terms expiring are Cliff Roeder and Doctor David Whitaker. They did not re-file.

