Seven features of the Missouri voter ID bill that will further safeguard elections

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft applauded the Missouri legislature for the passage of House Bill 1878 which expands voter ID and further safeguards elections in the state. Improving election integrity was a major priority for Ashcroft’s office during the legislative session.

“I would like to thank the legislature for their work this session to prioritize and further strengthen elections,” Ashcroft said. “We are always trying to make Missouri elections better, safer, and more transparent. These measures will serve as a deterrent and make our elections more secure from current and future threats.”

Ashcroft continued, “We are living in an age where unseen threats can undermine the integrity of elections. It is better to plan for and thwart cyberattacks before they happen.”

Among features, the bill requires the following:

Requires photo ID when voting in-person and allows two weeks for no-excuse in-person absentee voting. Eliminates drop boxes for absentee ballots. Mandates cybersecurity testing for the local election authorities and the secretary of state every two years. Includes “air-gap” as a definition – meaning equipment is physically and technically isolated from any internet-enabled network; including tabulating equipment, electronic voting machines, and electronic voting systems. Identifies paper ballots as the official ballot. Eliminates the Presidential Preference Primary and establishes Missouri as a caucus state. Allows the secretary of state to audit maintenance requirements performed by local election authorities.

The secretary of state’s office will work closely with election authorities to provide any needed assistance. Ashcroft plans to travel the state in the coming months to talk with Missourians and answer any questions regarding the implementation and operation of these new measures.