Seven face judge in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

A Spickard man has waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Harold Stiner faces felony charges of driving while intoxicated – aggravated; as well as driving while revoked or suspended as of May 8th.

Cameron resident Adam Ingersoll pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving while intoxicated– a misdemeanor; as well as to an infraction of operating a vehicle with brakes not in good working order June 19th. On the DWI, the sentence was suspended and Ingersoll was placed on one-year probation. He’s to attend a treatment program; wear an alcohol monitor for 30 days, and serve four days in jail with credit given for time served. In addition, he’s to pay $98 in a recoupment fee and donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution. On the infraction, Ingersoll was fined $200 and costs

Rural Trenton resident Harold Lee Knight pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated as of May 5th in 2018 as well as to the infraction of operating a vehicle with brakes, not in good working order. Knight was fined $500 for DWI and $200 for the infraction plus court costs.

Brittany Nicole Roberts of Trenton was sentenced to ten days in the county jail upon her plea of guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault- a misdemeanor – February 5th Ms. Roberts was remanded to custody. She also was fined $200; donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay costs.

Avery Elizabeth Mock of Spickard pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor peace disturbance April 12th. Sentencing was suspended and she was placed on one-year probation. Credit was given for four days in jail. She also fined $120, ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement fund; and pay costs. Fine and costs were deducted from the bond that was posted.

Trenton resident Brad Anthony Middleton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree as of June 10th. He was sentenced to 12 days in the county jail and given credit for time served. He also was assessed court costs.

A trial by the court was held for Jakobi Welch of Jamesport who was found guilty on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and speeding. Bond money was forfeited to cover the fines and court costs that totaled $260.

