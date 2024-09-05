Seven die in traffic, two in boating accidents over holiday weekend

Share To Your Social Network

During the 2024 Labor Day holiday weekend, a total of seven people lost their lives in traffic crashes, two individuals died in boating accidents, and one person drowned. The counting period for the 2024 Labor Day holiday spanned from 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 2.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) provided preliminary statistics for the 2024 Labor Day holiday:

MSHP Traffic Statistics:

Crashes: 233

Injuries: 115

Fatalities: 7

Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) Arrests: 108

Drug Arrests: 5

MSHP Boating Statistics:

Crashes: 3

Injuries: 8

Fatalities: 2

Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) Arrests: 8

Drownings: 1

Drug Arrests: 0

2024 Labor Day Holiday Boating Statistics

Troopers responded to three boating crashes, which resulted in eight injuries and two fatalities. Additionally, troopers made eight arrests for boating while intoxicated. One drowning incident was reported over the holiday weekend, with all fatalities and the drowning occurring in the Troop F, Jefferson City area.

Drowning Incident:

The drowning incident occurred on Saturday, August 31, 2024. William R. Hitzemann, 45, of Weldon Spring, MO, attempted to swim to shore from a vessel but became distressed and was unable to make it to shore. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time. This incident occurred at Golden Eagle Lake in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Patrol in this incident.

Boating Fatalities:

Two fatalities resulted from a boating accident on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Reven N. Newbound, 30, and a juvenile, 7, both of Owensville, MO, were killed when the vessel operated by Newbound struck a root wad, causing the boat to collide with a rock bluff. The juvenile was wearing a life jacket, but Newbound was not. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Osage County Coroner A.J. Probst. Five other individuals on the vessel sustained injuries. This crash occurred on the Gasconade River, near Pointers Creek.

2024 Labor Day Holiday Traffic Statistics

Troopers responded to 233 traffic crashes over the holiday period, which included 115 injuries and seven fatalities. They also made 108 arrests for driving while intoxicated.

Fatal Traffic Crashes:

Friday, August 30, 2024:

Karen L. Bauer, 65, of Jackson, MO, was killed when the vehicle she was in left the roadway and struck a ditch. Bauer was wearing a seat belt. The accident occurred on northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County. Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner Scott Wren pronounced her dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was wearing a seat belt.

Saturday, August 31, 2024: Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia F. Carson, 33, of Lake Ozark, MO, died while pursuing a violator. Her vehicle crossed the center line, skidded off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Carson was wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred on Route A, near Toronto Springs Park Road. Camden County Medical Examiner Drew Hall pronounced her dead at the scene. Kevin R. Schiele, 32, of St. Louis, MO, a pedestrian, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Missouri Highway 367. Schiele was walking across the northbound lane when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. The Bellefontaine Neighbors and Moline Acres Police Departments assisted at the scene. Ali Nazemi-Tabrizi, 68, of Ballwin, MO, was killed when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a utility box and a tree. Nazemi-Tabrizi was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred in St. Charles County on westbound Interstate 64. He was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. James R. Moore, 66, of Auxvasse, MO, died when his motorcycle skidded off the road and hit a ditch. Moore was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Callaway County EMS Supervisor Margaret Kriegesmann. Missouri Park Rangers assisted at the scene.

Sunday, September 1, 2024:

Luci N. Pineda, 38, of Farmington, MN, was killed after being involved in a prior crash. Her vehicle had come to rest upside down on southbound I-35. As she exited her vehicle, another vehicle struck her and her overturned vehicle. The crash occurred in DeKalb County. DeKalb County Coroner Heath Turner pronounced her dead at the scene. The Cameron Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Monday, September 2, 2024:

Susan C. Horan, 67, of Festus, MO, died after her vehicle turned left onto southbound U.S. Highway 67, into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Horan was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash occurred in Jefferson County, and she was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, MO.

Post Views: 749

Related