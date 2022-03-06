Seven dead, including two children, from tornados that rolled through Iowa on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Seven deaths, including two children, were reported from tornadoes on Saturday in Iowa. Six of those deaths were in Madison County, which is just southwest of Des Moines.

The National Weather Service estimated tornados in the Winterset area of Madison County were an EF-3 based on photos and videos. Video posted on Twitter, which was recorded south of Winterset showed the aftermath of the severe weather including piles of debris, smoke, and a car flipped upside down.

The National Weather Service is to provide an update after examinations on Sunday in the Winterset, Norwalk, and Chariton areas.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines, and other areas of eastern Iowa.

