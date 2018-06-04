Services for John Kuttler of Trenton set for Wednesday

John B. Kuttler, 79, of Trenton died Friday at University of Hospital in Columbia from injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Trenton earlier last week.

John was born on January 15, 1939, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Josef and Maude (Wiedner) Kuttler, and grew up in Bordentown, New Jersey. Early in his life, John dreamed of being a farmer, and in his youth, he headed west from New Jersey, settling in Trenton in 1965.

John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Delores (Tuttle) Kuttler, of the home; children: Kimberly Garten (Kendall), Blue Spring, MO; Valerie Fisher (Eric), St. Joseph, MO; Angelia Hays, St. Louis, MO; Kathleen Kuttler, Kansas City, MO; and Eric Kuttler (Sarah), Marshall, MO; grandchildren, Alexia Fuller Polk, Averie Fuller, and Landon Fuller; Kohl Garten and Katie Garten; Griffin Fisher and Skye Fisher; and Danielle Kuttler and Jessika Kuttler Smith; and great granddaughter Avalynn Polk.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, June 6, at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, followed by a celebration of life at 6:30 pm. The family recommends memorial contributions in honor of John to North Central Missouri College in care of the funeral home.

