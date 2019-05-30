Service events to assist Veterans scheduled for June 2019

Several veterans benefits events will be held in Trenton during the month of June 2019.

A Vet Center counselor and veterans service officer will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 June 7th. The Vet Center counselor will help discharged and active military with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling from 8 to 1 o’clock.

The veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions from 8 until 2 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and other VA paperwork. A veterans service officer will also help with paperwork and answer questions at the Trenton Hy-Vee June 17th from 9 to 1 o’clock.

The VA shuttle goes to the Kansas City VA each Wednesday. The shuttle picks up individuals at well lit pre-arranged locations unless authorized by proper authority. Call Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt to schedule a ride at 660-359-2078.

Those calling are asked to provide their name, last four digits of their social security number, date of travel, where they want to go, and how many will ride.