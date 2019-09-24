Serve Trenton projects set to kick off this weekend

Volunteers will help with approximately 20 projects when members of Serve Trenton gather this weekend.

The initiative will start at C. F. Russell Stadium Saturday, September 28, 2019, and Sunday, September 29th at 8 o’clock for a time of praise and worship. Volunteers will then disperse to their designated projects following worship time.

The projects include home repairs and maintenance, landscaping and yard work, helping at The Garden and Sunnyview Nursing Home, and park clean up.

Volunteers will also help prepare lunches and provide childcare for other volunteers.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 6 Shares