Serve Mercer County volunteers assist 16 residents with work projects

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The faith-based “Serve Mercer County” organization assisted 16 residents with various work projects on Saturday, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page. The post also noted that an additional five residents were helped on a different date.

In total, 47 volunteers participated in the efforts. The projects ranged from cleaning and yard work to more involved tasks. These included the replacement of a shed roof, repairs to house siding after hail damage, the installation of three main doors, insulation in a trailer house, water sealing of three decks, painting trim on a house, kitchen floor repairs, and tree cutting.

The organization expressed its gratitude to all individuals involved and for the donations made for supplies.

The next work day is scheduled for April. For those interested in suggesting or identifying potential projects, contact can be made with Mercer County pastors or by emailing suggestions on the Serve Mercer County website.

The organization operates under the motto, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

Related