Serve Mercer County to work on projects August 23, 2020

Serve Mercer County

A group formed to make a difference in the community and serve others will work on projects and clean up efforts later this month. Serve Mercer County will begin with a meal for workers at the Princeton United Methodist Church on the afternoon of August 23rd at 12:30.

Elderly residents and those with medical needs are invited to register projects with a form found on the Serve Mercer County website.  Volunteers can also register using a form on the website.

Serve Mercer County’s first project last year involved the building of a handicap access ramp onto a home in rural Mercer County. Ninety-four volunteers completed 14 service projects during the group’s first official workday.

Contact Princeton United Methodist Church Pastor Lori Kiehl for more information at 660-247-0744.

