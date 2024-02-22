Serve Mercer County seeks volunteers for community service event

Share To Your Social Network

Serve Mercer County invites all neighbors who want to help others to the opportunity to serve on Saturday, April 20, with a rain date of Saturday, April 27.

Civic and school groups of all ages are encouraged to participate. Please register online by Friday, April 12. Meet at the Mercer County Senior Center in Princeton between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to join a team project. Lunch will be provided. T-shirts will be available for those who register early. If you have helped before, please use the Serve Mercer County yellow T-shirt from last year.

Elderly residents or those with medical needs are invited to register their projects for cleanup efforts by calling (660) 748-4486. Yard projects are ideal. Tools and equipment can be arranged in advance to complete projects. Monetary donations for lumber and supplies can be sent to Serve Mercer County, P.O. Box 711, Mercer, MO 64661. To volunteer online, visit the Serve Mercer County website.

