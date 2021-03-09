Serve Mercer County scheduled for April 17, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Serve Mercer County will take place this year on Saturday, April 17, with a rain date of Saturday, April 24, if needed. It is an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors with civic groups, and school groups of all ages are encouraged to participate.

Those interested in helping should register online by Friday, April 9. Meet at Princeton United Methodist Church at 8:30 am, then work will be done in teams on projects. Participants will meet back at the church at noon for lunch, and teams can finish projects as needed after lunch. T-shirts will be available to those that register early. If you have helped before, use the Serve Mercer County Yellow T-shirt from last year.

Elderly residents or those with medical needs are invited to register their projects for cleanup efforts by calling the Princeton Methodist church at (660) 748-4486.

Yard projects are ideal. Tools and equipment can be arranged in advance to complete projects. Monetary donations for lumber and supplies can be given to Mercer County Ministerial Alliance, First Baptist Church, PO Box 201, Princeton, MO 64673. To volunteer or register a project, forms are available on the Serve Mercer County website at the Princeton First Baptist Church or Princeton United Methodist Church.

