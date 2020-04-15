Serve Mercer County postpones April event

The Serve Mercer County event April 19thhas been postponed until further notice, however, help is available to residents who need it during the stay at home order.

The group called “Serve Mercer County Community Coronavirus Response” has volunteers to help keep residents safe by picking up items and running errands. The volunteers can make deliveries at no cost while wearing gloves and face masks. They can also provide cloth face masks to those that need them.

The Life Ventures class offered by Serve Mercer County is also postponed. Princeton United Methodist Church Pastor Lori Kiehl says the program is connected to the Third Judicial Circuit Court, and the restart date for Life Ventures will be based on when the court resumes.

More information on the Community Coronavirus Response can be found on the group’s website on the group’s Facebook page. The organization can also be contacted at servemercercount@gmail.com or at 660-748-4486.

