Serve Mercer County has 46 volunteers work on 20 projects over the weekend

On Saturday, April 22, 46 volunteers worked on 20 Serve Mercer County Work projects.

Volunteers built a back step, built a front deck, rebuilt a ramp, added concrete to the bottom of a ramp, fixed plumbing, cleaned yards, washed windows, took down Christmas lights, painted a porch, and finished putting siding on one side of a house. Volunteers included those in the kitchen that helped provide a meal at noon. Projects were chosen based on financial needs and health situations.

Hometown Café donated cookies. Smithfield donated water. HyVee at Trenton and Bethany donated food and paper products for the meal for the volunteers. The First Baptist Church donated fruit and vegetables and the Mercer Methodist church donated chips. Volunteers were served a wonderful meal at the Mercer County Senior Center; the Senior Center offered us a free place to gather.

The next event will be in August or September. If you see elderly residents or those with medical needs in need of an accessibility improvement or yard project, contact a Pastor at a local church, the Chamber of Commerce, or email the organization at [email protected]

Serve Mercer County is a 501C3 organization. Monetary donations for lumber and supplies are 100% used for residents of Mercer County. Mail donations to Serve Mercer County, 702 N Broadway St, Princeton, MO 64673.

