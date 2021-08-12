Serve Mercer County event set for August 28

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Serve Mercer County is an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors. The event is on August 28, 2021, with a rain date of September 11.

Civic groups and school groups of all ages are encouraged to participate. Register online at servemercercounty.com or by calling the Princeton Methodist church. Meet at Princeton United Methodist Church at 8:30 am then work will be done in teams on projects. Meet back at the church at noon for lunch, and teams can finish projects as needed after lunch. T-shirts can be purchased. If you have helped before, use the Serve Mercer County Yellow T-shirt from last year.

Elderly residents or those with medical needs are invited to register their projects for cleanup efforts by calling the Princeton Methodist church at 660-748-4486. Yard projects are ideal. Tools and equipment can be arranged in advance to complete projects. Monetary donations for lumber and supplies can be given to Mercer County Ministerial Alliance, First Baptist Church, PO Box 201, Princeton, MO 64673. To volunteer or register for a project, forms are available on the Serve Mercer County website at the Princeton First Baptist Church or Princeton United Methodist Church.

