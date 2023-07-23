Serious injuries reported in Saturday morning accident on Highway 149 north of Connelsville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 149, located four miles north of Connelsville, resulted in serious injuries to the driver on Saturday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 10:35 AM, prompting a response from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, and Adair County Fire Department.

According to the accident report provided by CPL Haley (#442), the vehicle involved was identified as a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. The driver, identified as Elaina C. Smith, a 21-year-old female from Queen City was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Ms. Smith was reportedly not using a safety device, such as a seat belt, at the time of the accident.

The accident investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling northbound when it suddenly veered off the left side of the roadway. As a result of the impact, the car collided with two fences before overturning and coming to a rest on its top.

Adair County Ambulance services were dispatched to the scene and transported Ms. Smith to Northeast Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Sgt. Shoop (#973) from the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Adair County Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

