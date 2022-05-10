Sergeant Roland Bartels to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop B, in Macon

Local News May 10, 2022 KTTN News
Sergeant Roland H. Bartels header final
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces that effective June 1, 2022, Sergeant Roland H. Bartels will retire with almost 27 years of service.

Sergeant Roland Bartels
Sergeant Roland Bartels

Bartels was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1996, as a member of the 72nd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 8, Marion, and Ralls counties. On March 9, 2003, Bartels was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. On February 1, 2015, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 8, Marion, and Ralls counties. It is from this assignment that he retires.

During his career, Bartels was assigned to numerous special assignments throughout the state and outside Missouri. Sergeant Bartels is a native of Kahoka, Missouri, and graduated from Clark County R-1 School in Kahoka, Missouri. Bartels holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial design from Northeast Missouri State University. Sergeant Bartels and his wife, Dana (Miller), have two children.

