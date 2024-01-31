Sergeant Dustin Woelfle graduates from prestigious police command school

Share To Your Social Network

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. He completed the 22-week Staff and Command program in Evanston, Illinois.

Woelfle is the first officer from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the program. The Sheriff’s Office expects a variety of benefits from Woelfle’s completion of the program.

The School of Police Staff and Command offers upper-level college instruction across 27 core blocks of instruction, along with additional optional blocks during each session. The curriculum covers major topics such as leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting, and resource allocation.

The program includes written exams, projects, presentations, quizzes, and a staff study paper as part of its comprehensive curriculum. Upon completing the program, students may receive six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University. Established in 1983 by the Center for Public Safety, the program has graduated over 21,000 students both nationally and internationally.

The Center for Public Safety, founded at Northwestern University in 1936, aims to enhance university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recognizes Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command as one of the most prestigious police command schools in the nation.

Woelfle’s class consisted of 25 students.

Related