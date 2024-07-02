Sergeant Cody Frame promoted to lieutenant in Training Division

Share To Your Social Network

Captain Joseph L. Armistead, director of the Training Division, announced the promotion of Sergeant Cody C. Frame to lieutenant, effective July 1, 2024. Frame will be the designated assistant director of the Training Division.

Frame joined the Patrol on January 3, 2011, as a member of the 93rd Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 8, Callaway County. He was promoted to corporal on December 1, 2019, and became the assistant zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 15, Callaway County. Frame was then promoted to sergeant on June 1, 2022, and designated the zone supervisor of Zone 8. In March 2023, he transitioned to a troop-support role, serving as the Troop F training officer.

Lieutenant Frame was born in Hannibal, Missouri. He graduated from Hannibal High School in 2006 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, with a minor in mathematics, from the University of Missouri. He also earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Mineral Area Community College. Frame is married to Amber (Buescher).

