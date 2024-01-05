Separate Wednesday blazes at Callao C-8 under investigation

Firefighters responded to a pair of fires at the Callao C-8 School on Wednesday that are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to Callao Fire Protection District Chiefs Tyler Hall, firefighters responded to the first fire on Wednesday morning at 9:30. Flames were contained to a small room on the second floor with moderate to heavy smoke damage.

Another fire had started on the lower floor of the building, according to school staff members, earlier in the morning. That fire was contained and extinguished by staff members.

All rooms in the building were checked by the Callao Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies before the scene was cleared.

At 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon, the Callao Fire Department returned to the school building for reports of a fire in a second-floor classroom. That fire was quickly extinguished, with moderate damage reported to the classroom structure and storage area above the room, with heavy smoke damage to the building itself.

Assistance has been requested through the State Fire Marshal’s Office to help identify the cause of the fires, with Hall describing the process as an “active fire investigation”. The Callao Fire Department was on scene at the school for a total of six hours.

Assistance was provided by the Bevier Fire Protection District, Macon Electric Cooperative, and Macon County Sheriff’s Department. The Macon County Ambulance District and Macon County Health Department responded to the second fire. No injuries were reported from Wednesday’s incidents.

Classes were to resume on Thursday at Callao C-8, however numerous media sources are reporting that classes are now expected to resume on Monday, January 8th.