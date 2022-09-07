Senior Health Fair to be held in Unionville

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department and PC Cafe and Resource Center will hold a Senior Health Fair next week.

The free event will be at the PC Cafe and Resource Center of Unionville on September 14th from 2 to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Multiple vendors and local providers will provide education, giveaways, and other information to seniors and their caregivers. Tetanus vaccinations and blood pressure checks will be offered at the health department booth.

Contact the Putnam County Health Department for more information on the senior health fair on September 14th at 660-947-2429.