Senior City Incorporated and the Grundy County Nursing Home District to hold annual meetings

Senior City Incorporated and the Grundy County Nursing Home District will hold their annual meetings next week.

Both organizations will include an election of officers and be in the conference room at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments of Trenton on April 20th at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Nursing Home District’s annual meeting is also to include the appointment of directors.

Energy improvement projects and financing will be discussed at the Nursing Home District’s regular meeting also scheduled for April 20th at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Other items on that agenda include AFLAC, administrator and residential care facility reports, and a closed session for legal action and employees.

